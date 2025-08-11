Edinburg shooting suspect in custody

A 45-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a man last week and fleeing the scene, according to a Monday news release.

Alan Grosso was arrested on Sunday without incident by detectives with the Edinburg Police Department, according to the release.

Grosso was identified as the suspect of a shooting that hospitalized 36-year-old Matthew Fraustro.

As previously reported, Fraustro was shot in the chest Thursday night the 3300 block of Colt Lane. According to a news release, Fraustro was shot following a dispute over property with Grosso.

A search warrant led investigators to an apartment where “various narcotics” were found. One unidentified man was arrested in connection with the seized narcotics.

A spokesperson for the city of Edinburg said Fraustro remains hospitalized and is now in critical condition.