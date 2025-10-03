Edinburg suspect arraigned in connection with burglary investigation

Gerardo Lopez Jr. was arraigned on Friday in connection with a burglary investigation in Edinburg.

The Edinburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a burglary investigation.

Edinburg police were contacted by a halfway house that identified the suspect as 48-year-old Gerardo Lopez Jr, according to a news release.

Lopez was arraigned on Friday and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for crack cocaine and cocaine, and also burglary of a habitation.

His bond was set at $350,000 bond, and it was revealed during his arraignment that he had nine prior convictions for burglary of a habitation.

The burglary occurred at the 1300 block of North Closner Boulevard between October 1 at 10 p.m. and October 2 at 9:20 a.m.

According to a news release, surveillance footage showed a man outside the building looking through windows and walking the property. The suspect forced entry through a rear door and a Bluetooth speaker, valued at around $400, was reported stolen.

The news release said detectives found Lopez walking the area of the 100 block of East Van Week and was allegedly in "a highly intoxicated state." Lopez was then placed under arrest for public intoxication.

During his arrest, Lopez allegedly admit to being in the area of Closner Boulevard at around 5 a.m. and said he had narcotics at his apartment on East Van Week, according to the news release.

According to the news release, a narcotics search warrant was executed at Lopez's residence and detectives found a small amount of cocaine along with the stolen speaker connected to the burglary.