Edinburg to hold vaccine clinic for kids ages 12-15

Edinburg will hold a vaccine clinic for kids ages 12 through 15 on Friday, May 21.

Wristband distribution for the clinic begins Thursday, May 20, at 8 a.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive.

Wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis for students 12-15 years old.

Parents or guardians can pick up wristbands without the student on Thursday but must accompany the child for the vaccination on Friday, officials said.

A thousand Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the clinic, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the stadium.