Edinburg to host annual National Night Out
The city of Edinburg is hosting their National Night Out event on Tuesday.
Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna, with the Edinburg Police Department, talks of the event and what the community can expect.
National Night Out will happen at the Municipal Park on Sprague Street and Raul Longoria Road. The event is free and starts at 5:30 p.m.
More News
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland