Edinburg to host annual National Night Out

4 hours 53 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, July 31 2023 Jul 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 4:46 PM July 31, 2023 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera

The city of Edinburg is hosting their National Night Out event on Tuesday.

Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna, with the Edinburg Police Department, talks of the event and what the community can expect.

National Night Out will happen at the Municipal Park on Sprague Street and Raul Longoria Road. The event is free and starts at 5:30 p.m. 

