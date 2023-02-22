Edinburg Vela Advances To Sweet 16 With Win Over Brownsville Vets
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Vela Lady Sabercats advanced to the 5A Region IV Semifinal on Tuesday with a 47-31 over Brownsville Veterans Memorial at Bert Ogden Arena. Emma Lucio led Vela with 21 points in the victory.
The Sabercats move on to face Liberty Hill in the Region IV semifinal in San Antonio at the Blossom Athletic Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6pm.
Girls Basketball Regional Quarterfinals
5A
Edinburg Vela 47, Brownsville Veterans 31
CC Veterans Memorial 42, McAllen Rowe 38
3A
Rio Hondo 66, Goliad 42
