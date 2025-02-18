Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball teams prepare for regional semifinal

The UIL High School Girls Basketball season has reached the regional semifinal stage for teams competing in the UIL across Texas. In the Valley, three teams are preparing for that stage of the postseason within the UIL: San Isidro, La Feria, and Edinburg Vela.

San Isidro Lady Tigers

In the 1A ranks, San Isidro is heading to the third round of the postseason.

The Lady Tigers are making school history after picking up the area round win over Nordheim.

"The girls we usually play are always bigger, taller, faster sometimes," San Isidro senior guard Aryanna Garza said. "But we always remain calm and just focus on what's in front of us."

"All year long we've been telling ourselves were gonna win the day," San Isidro head girls basketball coach Aaron Alverado added. "We win every practice, we win the bus ride, any type of small task we do our best at and tomorrow we're gonna show up and give it everything we've got and hopefully things go our way."

Action is set to get underway at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday against Abbott at Schertz Clemens High School.

La Feria Lionettes

In La Feria, the Lionettes preparing for their first regional semifinal game in 17 years.

The last time the La Feria girls basketball team made it this far in the postseason was back in 2008.

"It's unbelievable," La Feria junior guard/forward Alesandra Torres said. "I mean, never thought we could go this far, but with a team so small, people quitting through the beginning of the year, just making it happen, I think it's really working for us."

"Honestly, it feels so surreal, it hasn't really processed yet," La Feria junior guard Rianna Gonzalez said. "But were all excited, we all want the same goals, so."

They're set to take on Davenport on Tuesday in Sinton with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

Edinburg Vela Sabercats

For the Vela girls basketball team, this is very familiar territory.

This is the third straight year for the Sabercats making it to this point, set to take on San Antonio Pieper.

"I feel like it's going to come to our heart," Vela senior guard/forward Ava Tovar said in regards to what it will take to come out on top in the regional semifinal matchup with Pieper. "Who wants it more? Because truly I see our girls and I've never seen them so excited until this opportunity before, so it's a new kind of ambition I see and I'm so excited to play tomorrow."

"We have a lot of speed and heart," Vela senior guard GG Betancourt added. "I think we could take it to them and give it our best shot and definitely give them a game."

"We are extremely proud," Vela head girls basketball coach Lottie Zarate said of how she feels about her team after clinching another trip to the third round. "We worked so hard all season. Our girls have believed in each other. Our motto this year is stronger together, we know that it takes a whole village instead of just one individual."

Tip-off for their game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School is set for 6:30 p.m.