Edinburg Vela's Daniela Pardon signs to the Odessa College Blues dance team

Edinburg Vela's Daniela Pardon signed her letter of intent to the Odessa College blues dance team.

Pardon is a three year member of the RVHS sapphires dance team. She served as first lieutenant her junior year and major her senior year. Pardon earned Miss Showtime at the 2024 showtime line camp and becomes the first dance from Edinburg Vela to receive a full ride scholarship to the Odessa College blues dance team.

"To know that I'm finally signed, it's official. I'm excited to let it all be released and I'm very excited to go to Odessa and continue dancing," said Pardon.