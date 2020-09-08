Edinburg woman sent to prison for human smuggling while on bond

A 23-year-old Edinburg woman was sentenced to federal prison for multiple conspiracies of transporting illegal aliens, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered on Tuesday Joceline Esmeralda Garcia to serve a total of 51 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a news release, Garcia recruited, facilitated or directed more than five individuals to transport undocumented aliens, often in the enclosed trunks of vehicles, and in one instance people were hidden within wooden furniture in a U-Haul van.

Garcia pleaded April 17, 2019, to an alien smuggling conspiracy involving seven smuggling events and 18 undocumented aliens, according to the news release,

While on bond pending sentencing in that case, Garcia continued to lead a subsequent alien smuggling conspiracy involving three human smuggling events and eight additional undocumented aliens, according to the news release.