Edinburg woman surprises servers with large tips across the Rio Grande Valley
An Edinburg woman has been surprising servers from across the Rio Grande Valley with generous tips.
Clarissa Ruiz, an Edinburg resident, is also know as the "Rio Grande Valley Serial Tipper”. Every week she asks for donations from her family, friends and social media followers, so she can surprise local servers with a large tip.
“I just decided, you know let me give it a shot and let’s see what happens,” Ruiz said. “So we’ve gotten to week eight, month two which is insane and every week I would ask, hey, should I do it another week? and people are already donating so we couldn’t stop.”
Watch the video for the full story.
