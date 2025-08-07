Educators lean about AI usage as part of McAllen ISD technology conference

McAllen ISD will be embracing technology in the new school year.

On Wednesday, more than 800 educators participated in McAllen ISD’s TECHnovate conference. As part of the conference, teachers learned how they can use artificial intelligence to their advantage.

The annual conference shows teachers how to integrate technology in the classroom, and educators learned how to use artificial intelligence, or AI, for lesson design and planning.

“They gave us a lot of tools on what we can use and how to use them and how to use them in the classroom,” Brown Middle School teacher Brenda Richey said. “There is not one tool that works and is perfect for every single student or classroom. Finding the perfect tool is inevitable."

McAllen ISD said teachers will have access to AI platforms such as Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

Teachers will also show students how to use the new technology.

“[We’ll] be showing them how to use it and how to use it properly, how not to copy and paste and use it in their benefit because it is out in the real world,” Richey said.

McAllen ISD Rebecca Vincent said she knows technology is changing the game, but she hopes students won't forget the old school way of learning.

“They learn a lot better with a pencil, I think they learn more by writing it down,” Vincent said.

Channel 5 News was told teachers will run student assignments through AI detection software to ensure expectations are being met.

McAllen ISD students will head back to school on Thursday. Aug. 14.

Watch the video above for the full story.