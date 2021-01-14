Eli Jackson Cemetery owner still fighting for border wall construction to stop near land

One Rio Grande Valley resident is fighting to stop border wall construction near his family's historic land.

Ramiro Ramirez holds the deed to the Eli Jackson Cemetery and Church - that was built by his forefathers.

The U.S. Government sought part of their land and later backed away from that claim. Now, the border wall construction is happening just behind the backyard of the church and is halfway complete.

"You'll see the base of the wall going up, after they're finished with the concrete part you'll see the iron steel columns going up,' Ramirez said.

Construction will be continuing in the final days of the Trump Administration.

However, President-Elect Joe Biden said he will not build any more wall, but not saying he will dismantle any of the existing work.

"Can't let the next administration even think about taking it down, if you can believe that. i don't think that will happen," Ramirez said.

