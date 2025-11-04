Elsa police officers stationed at EEISD schools for security boost

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District campuses now have an extra layer of security.

Elsa Police Department officers are now stationed at some schools.

Fabiola Martinez has two children who attend Edcouch-Elsa ISD. She says she worries about the safety of her children.

"Every day there's a new fight," Martinez said.

Martinez has a daughter who is a senior at Edcouch-Elsa High School and an 8th grader at the middle school.

"I don't know what's going on; I don't know why there isn't a solution," Martinez said.

The solution is here, now that local police are now on school grounds.

"We'll intervene when there's fights. We respond to schools almost on a daily occurrence when things are going on," Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said.

McGinnis said the new partnership came after a call for help from the district's interim superintendent.

"Right now, I'll call it a pilot program," McGinnis said. "I know she has expressed the interest to continue it, and we're all in favor of that."

One Elsa police officer is now stationed at the middle school, two other officers are assigned to the high school. This is on top of armed guardians at those schools.

The police officers have been at the campuses since Thursday. McGinnis says he's already seeing a change when it comes to assault and drug-related calls.

"The number of calls to the school has dropped significantly by having the officers there as just as a deterrent," McGinnis said.

Watch the video above for the full story.