Elsa police search for suspects in aggravated assault
The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying two suspects in an aggravated assault case.
Elsa police say at approximately 5:14 PM on Wednesday, officers responded to the HEB grocery store located at 512 E. Edinburgh Ave. in reference to an aggravated assault.
Officials say officers spoke with the victim, 40-year-old Luis Moreno, who said two men assaulted him while he shopped.
Police say the men were seen leaving the area in a grey-colored Dodge van.
Moreno was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV’s Tuition Advantage program set to expand following $300 million endowment established...
-
Gov. Greg Abbott delivers remarks on one-year anniversary of Operation Lone Star
-
Esla police searching for suspects in aggravated assault at grocery store
-
McAllen art studio raising funds in support of Ukraine
-
Amazon company seeking to recruit employees at McAllen warehouse