Elsa police search for suspects in aggravated assault

The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying two suspects in an aggravated assault case.

Elsa police say at approximately 5:14 PM on Wednesday, officers responded to the HEB grocery store located at 512 E. Edinburgh Ave. in reference to an aggravated assault.

Officials say officers spoke with the victim, 40-year-old Luis Moreno, who said two men assaulted him while he shopped.

Police say the men were seen leaving the area in a grey-colored Dodge van.

Moreno was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.