Elsa police search for suspects in aggravated assault

2 hours 11 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, March 10 2022 Mar 10, 2022 March 10, 2022 10:54 PM March 10, 2022 in News - Local
By: Trevier Gonzalez

The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying two suspects in an aggravated assault case.

Elsa police say at approximately 5:14 PM on Wednesday, officers responded to the HEB grocery store located at 512 E. Edinburgh Ave. in reference to an aggravated assault. 

Officials say officers spoke with the victim, 40-year-old Luis Moreno, who said two men assaulted him while he shopped.

Police say the men were seen leaving the area in a grey-colored Dodge van.

Moreno was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.

