Emergency SNAP benefits extended through the month of October

Nearly $294 million will be provided to the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Thursday news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits and the funding that is provided by his office and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The emergency October allotments are in addition to the more than $4.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April of last year, the news release stated.

Through the extension, recipients of SNAP benefits will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments that should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31.

SNAP provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.