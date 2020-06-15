Employees at Weslaco nursing home test negative for COVID-19 after positive antibody results

Three employees at a Weslaco nursing home tested negative for the coronavirus.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported last week a woman was concerned for her loved one after learning three employees at Valley Grande Manor tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning at some point they were infected.

“On Saturday, we were notified and all of those employees tested negative with the swab, meaning that they did not have any COVID in them. So, we were elated and those employees are back to work today,” said Susan Salazar, a clinical liaison at Valley Grande Manor.

COVID-19 safety measures remain in effect at the facility.