EPA Announces Clean-Up Plans for Donna Lake

DONNA – The Environmental Protection Agency announced its plan to rid Donna Lake of hazardous chemicals on Monday.

The EPA says the contamination was discovered in the 1990s; the reservoir was later placed on the Fed’s national priorities list in 2008.

After years of research, the EPA presented its final clean-up plan to rid the reservoir of polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg explains the agency plans to replace the siphon and remove 20,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the canal.

