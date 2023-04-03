EPA continues to remove contaminated fish from Donna Lake

Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency continue to remove contaminated fish from Donna Lake.

After samples are collected from the fish, the EPA will test them for PCB levels, or polychlorinated biphenyls.

"It's a man-made chemical that was used in the past, it is carcinogenic, it is not something you want to consume," EPA Federal Scene Coordinator Mike McAteer said. "It is dangerous, it's gotten into the fish unfortunately at some pretty high levels, so we don't want people to consume this fish."

PREVIOUS STORY: EPA removes thousands of contaminated fish in Donna Lake

Once they collect their data, the federal agency will determine whether it actually worked.

A scene coordinator says in order to see the full effects of a downward trend, they'll need total data from this year and next year.

Roughly 50,000 fish have been removed from the lake since the project started in 2008, and right now it's illegal to consume fish from Donna Lake.

The EPA is expected to remove hundreds more fish from the lake in the upcoming week.