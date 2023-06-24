ERCOT issues second weather watch this month, forecasts higher electrical demand

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a second weather watch this month, citing higher temperatures and electrical demand in the forecast next week.

Grid conditions are normal during a weather watch, ERCOT stated in the news release, adding that operating reserves may be lower during the watch.

The weather watch starts Monday, June 25, and ends on Friday, June 30. ERCOT’s dashboard indicates peak record demand during the weather watch.

ERCOT previously issued a weather watch on June 13 that ended on June 21. On June 19, a new peak demand record for the month of June was made, the news release stated.

“There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand,” the news release stated.