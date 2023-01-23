Expert provides tips to prepare for tax season

As the IRS begins accepting applications for the 2022 tax returns, everyone should be prepared, so they can limit the amount they pay to the federal government.

One tax expert says there are some people who keep good track of their spending and work hours but, unfortunately, not everyone does this.

To get started, categorize spending, if possible, and even take a look at bank statements to make things easier to give to the person filing your taxes.

Once you get your W2s or 1099s to your certified public accountant, you can ask what else they might need to file your taxes.

"The end of the year is going along, and we're preparing all the financials, and we're getting geared up to start preparing tax returns for all of our clients," tax expert Harris Jeffrei said.

Experts say the sooner this is done the better, since they get several calls a day from people wanting to file.

Another tip is preparing for next year by getting organized now.