EXPLAINER: State Proposition 13 would raise homestead exemption limit

Texas voters will see a state proposition on the ballot in November that will change how much people pay in property taxes.

It comes as families across the state — and the Rio Grande Valley — see property values rise year after year, translating into higher tax bills.

“Yes, the market has slowed down — but now increases are four, five, or six percent so it hasn't gotten to a point of flat or negative in all the years I’ve been here,” Jorge Gonzales with the Hidalgo County Appraisal District said.

In November, Texans will vote Proposition 13, which could raise the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000.

According to STC political science professor Mark Murray, the proposition would mean that "$140,000 value of your home would not be taxed, and that's for the maintenance and operation for school district taxes."

Murray said if approved by voters, Proposition 13 would provide relief for property owners, but it creates questions about school funding.

“School districts will be in trouble again financially, and I expect voters will see more bond issues wanting to pay for repairs on school property and things like that,” Murray said.

If voters approve Proposition 13 in November, homeowners could see those savings in their 2026 appraisals. The state legislature has a fund that would reimburse school districts the lost revenue, however it's unknown how much money is in that fund.

The first day of early voting is set for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

