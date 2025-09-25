EXPLAINER: Statewide proposition would fund Texas water projects if approved by voters

Voters in Texas will have a long list of proposed constitutional amendments to consider for the Nov. 4 election.

Among the statewide proposition is Proposition 4, which if approved would mean that the Texas comptroller of public accounts will allocate $1 billion every year into the Texas Water Fund, according to STC political science chair Mark Murray.

The Texas Water Fund was created after voters approved it during the November 2023 election. The Texas Water Development Board oversees the fund.

The board provides funding for water projects through existing financial assistance programs.

“At that time they only allocated a billion dollars for that fund, so they need to provide more funding,” Murray said.

The state is proposing using some of the sales and use tax revenue to keep the fund going.

“It's a great tool for cities in Hidalgo, Starr, Cameron and Willacy counties to leverage low interest rates and finance these large water projects,” McAllen Public Utilities General Manager Mark Vega said.

Because of the low water levels in the reservoirs that provide water to the entire Rio Grande Valley — and Mexico holding back water — Vega said alternative water sources are needed to support the growing Valley.

“When you have more people moving to the Rio Grande Valley… you have to increase your water supply,” Vega said.

The city is now borrowing around $200 million from the Texas Water Development Board to build a desalination plant that would convert groundwater into drinkable water.

“The groundwater desalination plant, is a huge step toward gaining some independence off of the Rio Grande,” Vega said.

While Proposition 4 could potentially fund projects such as the desalination plant, Murray said some opponents of the amendment may want sales tax revenue used elsewhere.

Click here for a breakdown of the other propositions on the ballot.

Watch the video above for the full story.