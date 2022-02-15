FAA delays review of Starship project at Boca Chica

The FAA's review of the SpaceX Boca Chica Starbase was pushed back another month.

The agency announced another delay for the environmental review of the starship project.

SpaceX petitioned the FAA for additional clearance than originally approved to test the larger Starship rocket and booster currently being built at Boca Chica.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed last week during a visit to the Valley that if the review is denied or significantly delayed, the company will shift efforts to its existing sites in Florida.

