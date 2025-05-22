FAA grants SpaceX approval for 9th Starship flight at Boca Chica

The Federal Aviation Administration announced they have approved SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 launch at Boca Chica.

As previously reported, SpaceX was unable to launch until the FAA completed the Starship Flight 8 mishap investigation.

According to a news release, the FAA determined SpaceX has "satisfactorily addressed the causes of the mishap" and can now launch their ninth test flight. They will verify the company implements all corrective actions.

The FAA determines when a vehicle involved in a mishap can resume operations is based on public safety, according to the news release. They have found that SpaceX meets all rigorous safety, environmental and other licensing requirements.

The city of Brownsville announced Tuesday may be the potential day of SpaceX's next launch, but a time has not yet been determined.