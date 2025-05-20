City of Brownsville announces potential date of next Starship launch

The city of Brownsville has announced the next launch of the Starship rocket at Boca Chica.

The city posted on Facebook that SpaceX's ninth test flight could potentially occur on Tuesday, May 27; no specific time has been set.

In a news release, the FAA stated SpaceX may not launch until they close the Starship Flight 8 mishap investigation. The FAA is reviewing the mishap report that was submitted by SpaceX on May 14.

According to the city, there could be possible sonic booms during the launch in Brownsville, South Padre Island and Port Isabel as the rocket slows from supersonic speeds.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.