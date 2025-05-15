FAA approves up to 25 Starship launches per year from Boca Chica site

SpaceX received federal approval Thursday to increase Starship launches to up to 25 per year from the Boca Chica launch site, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a news release, the FAA said that the approval for the increase in launches was included in the approved license modifications for SpaceX’s ninth Starship flight from Boca Chica.

On Tuesday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post that the next Starship flight is “next week.”

Just before the Starship flight next week, I will give a company talk explaining the Mars game plan in Starbase, Texas, that will also be live-streamed on ?? https://t.co/cxztHrK285 — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 13, 2025

“However, SpaceX may not launch until the FAA either closes the Starship Flight 8 mishap investigation or makes a return to flight determination,” the FAA stated in a news release. “The FAA is reviewing the mishap report SpaceX submitted on May 14.”

SpaceX’s eight launch of their Starship vehicle occurred in March 2025, and ended with the vehicle exploding. Wreckage from the explosion was seen streaming from the skies over Florida.

On May 6, the FAA released a report saying that there would be no significant environmental impact to the area if SpaceX’s proposal to increase their Starship launches from Boca Chica is approved.

