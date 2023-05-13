Facebook group allegedly showing ‘sensitive’ photos of minors removed after Mission woman files police report

A Mission woman filed a police report after finding a Facebook group where she said members posted photos of young girls, most of who were in their underwear.

“It’s just like a lot of pictures of obviously underage kids,” Alex Gonzalez said. “To see also the group members that are active, it's just really sick to know some of my friends are mutual friends with some of the commenters.”

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI who would neither confirm nor deny if the group is being investigated.

Gonzalez said after reporting the group to Facebook, she filed a report against the group with the Mission Police Department.

A police spokesman confirmed to Channel 5 News that they are investigating the group.

“Those types of groups are the ones we go after,” Mission police Investigator Art Flores said. “They solicit a lot of young women, young minors, that are unable to give consent. It’s a possibility they could be victims of trafficking."

Mission police said they have a task force that actively searches the web and social media for these type of groups, adding that it's a crime to organize a group of this nature.

“It is a felony, it is an arrestable offense,” Flores said.

A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said the group was removed.