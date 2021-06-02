Facing the Fury: Supplies and being prepared before the storm

One of the most important things you can do to keep your family safe during hurricane seasons is to be prepared before a storm hits.

First Warn 5 Meteorologists Cecilia Gutierrez and Andrew Chung break down what you should have in your storm preparedness kit.

Supplies like a first aid kit, rain gear, portable chargers, and fire starters are a few items to keep in mind.

Other items such as Ziploc storage bags for important documents, cash, and medications, noisemakers for locating others in case of an emergency, and weather radio for the latest updates can help you stay prepared.

Add a water cooler for storing medications and a bag to put everything in you’re ready to go.