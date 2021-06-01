Facing the Fury: Valley business helps customers prepare for storms

They can create a sense of security in one of Mother Nature's most violent acts.

Since 1995, Daniel Holland has been helping to secure windows up and down the Rio Grande Valley, and the company Sunset Blinds on SPI makes sure your windows can withstand those hurricane force winds.

“For us here at South Padre and the Laguna Madre area, we get very strong wind gusts,” Holland said. “Hurricane shutters not only prevent you with the storm, but they also secure your residence…We've had some close calls and it keeps us busy between the time of June and November, and those months are pretty hectic for us.”

These shutters can stop anything in most major hurricanes. Some will try to cover their windows with Plywood before a storm, but it doesn't measure up to the kind of protection hurricane shutters offer.

"We sell an aluminum shutter,” Holland said. “It's all metal and it's extruded, that being said, this is one of the strongest shutters you're going to get."

Sunset Blinds on SPI also sells one that is filled in the middle with foam.

"That's more for your residence, somewhere that you're not on the coast and that helps you with the heat," Holland said.

Every shutter is made to fit your windows perfectly for your home and business and offer the best window protection out there.