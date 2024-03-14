Fallen Border Patrol Agent Christopher Luna laid to rest in Edinburg

Burial services for the border patrol agent who died in the La Grulla helicopter crash are scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.

The community is invited to pay their respects to Christopher Luna. His burial will be at 4 p.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Luna is expected to have full Border Patrol honors at his funeral. He was an agent for 17 years and was assigned to the Rio Grande City station. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

Luna was born and raised in Edinburg and is a graduate of Edinburg High School. He had many family members in the Border Patrol, including his parents.

He was killed in a March 8 helicopter crash near the city of La Grulla. Army National Guardsmen Chief Warrant Officers Casey Frankoski and John Grassia from New York were also in the helicopter.

Watch the video below for Luna's funeral mass.

The funeral mass and burial will be streamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.