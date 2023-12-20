Family festivities to do at South Padre Island

While everyone is getting ready for Christmas festivities, there's still plenty to do into the New Year, and South Padre Island is the place to be.

The city of South Padre Island is offering several fun activities for everyone, including Fireworks on the Bay and Pickle-Ball lessons.

Marketing and Communications Specialist for SPI Convention Center, Mauricio Cervantes, sits down with Channel 5's Dina Herrera Garza to give more details.