Family rallying behind former Brownsville ISD band director following cancer diagnosis

For the Hanna High School Golden Eagle Band, one voice has been a tradition for nearly 20 years.

For 18 years, former band director Cesar Mascorro has been the announcer for the Golden Eagle Band at their half-time performances.

Now, Mascorro is facing a battle he never imagined facing after he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer in September that began in his colon and spread to his liver.

“If I was not sure that God is with me, and I have the support of my family and so many friends and people… I don’t know how someone can make it,” Mascorro said.

Mascorro’s family is rallying behind him. His wife, three daughters and four grandchildren are staying by his side through every appointment and treatment

“He’s the kind of person that would give you whatever he has, and my sisters and I take that in our daily lives, we try to continue that.,” Mascorro’s daughter, Analisse Anderson, said.

Mascorro is getting chemotherapy treatment three days per month in Harlingen. And when he’s not at the stadium, teaching or getting treatment, Mascorro can be found playing the piano at his church. He said music has carried him through his toughest days.

Through it all, Mascorro says his faith has been his anchor.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Mascorro and his family as he receives treatment. Click here to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.