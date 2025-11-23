Family speaking out after Christmas decoration stolen from Weslaco-area home

A family from the Weslaco area has a warning for those putting up Christmas decorations: Make sure they’re secure.

A family said a five-foot, pre-lit Christmas countdown sign they set up in their front yard that cost $250 was stolen shortly after it was set up last week.

“Unfortunately, we have these criminals running around our neighborhood,” Joe Lopez said.

Lopez didn’t show his face on camera out of fear of the thieves coming back.

Lopez said his son wasn't done decorating his home, but now he won't get to because he said his son doesn't want anything else stolen.

“He works hard for his living, and when these guys come and steal their stuff, you know what little they have, it feels terrible,” Lopez said.

Raul Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, said there are plenty of ways to prevent your Christmas decorations from being stolen.

“Turn them off during the night. A lot of people are driving, especially the thieves,” Gonzalez said.

Motion sensor lights can also help stop a potential theft. If you don't have security cameras, or a doorbell camera, Gonzalez said now may be the time to invest.

“Just in case somebody steals them, and we can identify the suspects, and we are confident that we can help and recover property,” Gonzalez said.

Lopez said these tips are ones everyone should keep in mind.

“Our neighbors need to be more aware, and we need to take care of our neighborhood,” Lopez said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.

Watch the video above for the full story.