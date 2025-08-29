FBI arrests McAllen man on child pornography charges during 'court-authorized activity'

The FBI arrested a man in McAllen on Thursday in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

As previously reported, FBI agents were spotted at a McAllen residence at the 300 block of East Vine Avenue. An FBI spokesperson said agents were at the location "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity."

According to the criminal complaint, George Paul Herrera was arrested on charges of receiving and/or distributing child phonography and possession of child pornography.

The FBI initiated an investigation into Herrera back in December 2024, according to the complaint. Since on or about July 2020, Herrera is believed to receive "virtual proceeds" related to the sale of explicit images and videos of women and minors, to include the depiction of child phonography.

The complaint said Herrera's virtual currency accounts were advertised on an encrypted message application, directing people to a website known to sell child pornography. The FBI received records that revealed various identifying information linking Herrera to those accounts.

On Thursday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Herrera's residence.

According to the complaint, during an interview, Herrera admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography since 2020. He also admitted to downloading and receiving child pornography collections from websites with "intent to distribute in exchange for virtual currency proceeds."

Herrera also admitted to knowing or recognizing known child pornography content producers and distributors and their collections, according to the complaint.

A review of his cellphone revealed videos and photos of child pornography and links and messages via the encrypted application related to child pornography, according to the complaint.