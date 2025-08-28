x

FBI presence spotted at McAllen home

37 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 11:11 AM August 28, 2025 in News - Local
FBI agents were spotted conducting an investigation at a home in McAllen Thursday morning.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as federal agents conducted the activity at the 300 block of East Vine Avenue. One individual was removed from the home on a stretcher.

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI for additional details. Check back for updates.

