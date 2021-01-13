FBI seeks help in locating missing Laredo man last seen in Mexico
The FBI is seeking tips from the public after they say a Laredo man may have been kidnapped while visiting relatives in Mexico.
Francisco Javier Villarreal, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, went to Mexico to visit relatives and has not been seen since, according to a news release from the FBI.
The FBI says prior to his disappearance on Dec. 11, 2020, Villarreal was staying at a hotel in the Reforma area in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and had been driving a white 2013 Volkswagon Beetle with the Nuevo Leon license plate number SDG-461-A.
Villarreal is described as a 5'4" man approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, but may have been bald when he went missing.
He was last seen wearing an all-black athletic track suit and has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest and right forearm.
The FBI believes Villarreal may still be in Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping, the news release states.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741.
