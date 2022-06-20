x

DPS: Suspect killed, trooper shot following chase in Falfurrias

13 hours 16 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, June 19 2022 Jun 19, 2022 June 19, 2022 11:20 AM June 19, 2022 in News

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot Saturday night after a chase on 281 near State Highway 285 in Falfurrias.

The suspect was killed in the gunfight and the trooper is reported to be in stable condition, according to a news release from DPS. 

The trooper is from the Corpus Christi district.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days