19 die in multiple attacks in Reynosa

19 people died during several ambushes by armed civilians with Tamaulipas state police on Saturday afternoon and evening in neighborhoods near the Pharr International Bridge, according to police.

In an updated news release at 11:30 p.m., state police said they were able to find people and vehicles that were allegedly involved in earlier ambushes that afternoon. After resisting police orders to stop, an ambush ensued. Four armed civilians were killed, according to police.

14 of those that died that afternoon were killed by armed civilians that were reportedly traveling in several vehicles, according to a news release from the Tamaulipas State Task Force on Peace. An additional person died during another ambush near the Pharr bridge.

The attacks happened west of one the city's manufacturing districts in the Almaguer, Bienestar, Lampacitos and Unidad Obrera neighborhoods.

In the afternoon, Tamaulipas state police spokesperson Luis Alberto Rodríguez told Channel 5 News, police were able to detain one person that was allegedly carrying two women inside the trunk of a car. Both women were rescued. Three pick-up trucks and one long firearm were seized by state police.

In a statement on Twitter, Reynosa mayor Maki Ortiz asked law enforcement to clarify what she called unfortunate events and asked authorities to protect residents from violent attacks.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive for the homicides, hoping it could lead to more arrests, according to the news release.

The Mexican Military and National Guard assisted Tamaulipas State Police with patrols, while investigators with the state's Attorney General's Office continued to gather evidence at crime scenes related to the ambushes and deaths that occurred on Saturday.

As of Saturday evening, the state's attorney general's office has not released a statement.