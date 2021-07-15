Cameron County reports 57 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 57 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,699 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday 25 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, according to news release from Cameron County.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 35 people 7 people 6 people 3 people 4 people 0 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, 43,045 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,330 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 66.60% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.