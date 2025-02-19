FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes

On Wednesday morning, FC Brownsville announced a binational showdown with Gavilanes FC Matamoros.

The soccer match will coinside with the annual Charro Days Fiesta celebrations in Brownsville.

Last year, these two teams faced off for the first time with Gavilanes FC taking the 5-3 win in penalty kicks.

"It's an exciting game for everyone," FC Brownsville midfielder Edmundo Lorca said of the match. "For us, for Gavilanes, it's a friendly match, but it's really not. So were trying to put our best effort on the field, every training, every practice. We're getting there."

The matchup is officially scheduled for Sunday, March 2 at 2:00pm at the Brownsville Sports Park.