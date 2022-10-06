Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco

Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer at a home located in the area of Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says a concerned citizen called to report a tractor-trailer arrive at the home. The person also reported seeing people unloading from the trailer.

Hidalgo County deputies and Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and found 84 migrants.

HSI McAllen is leading the criminal investigation with the support of the sheriff's office and Border Patrol.

HSI encourages the public to report suspicious activity at the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE.