Federal program helps Americans pay for internet

Efforts are underway to get affordable internet access to everyone in the country.

More than 10 million families have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program – a federal program for discounted home internet.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November earmarked $65 billion to increase broadband access across the country.

Low-income households are encouraged to apply to receive a discount of up to $30 per month on their internet.

Those that qualify include households below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, families in certain assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and federal public housing assistance, and those eligible to participate in the national school lunch or breakfast programs.

Eligible households could also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

Those looking to apply can do so online.