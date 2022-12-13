FedEx to contact customers about lost or delayed packages after delivery truck caught fire in Weslaco

FedEx says some Valley customers may be getting a phone call about lost or delayed packages.

This comes after a delivery truck burned Monday while on the highway in Weslaco.

RELATED: No injuries reported after Fed-Ex truck catches fire in Weslaco

The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is looking into what caused the fire.

Channel 5 News reached out to FedEx about the packages inside the truck. The company said they are contacting shippers, who will then contact affected customers.

FedEx released a statement:

"Safety is of the utmost importance to FedEx Ground, and we are grateful there were no injuries. We would like to extend our gratitude to local authorities who worked to clear the scene as quickly as possible."