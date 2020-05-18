Feds consider proposal to expand hunting in Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is weighing a proposal to expand hunting on federal land, including parts of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Laguna Atascosa.

Under the proposal, hunters would be allowed to harvest turkeys, javelinas, doves and alligators on federal land.

Hunters in the Rio Grande Valley, who are currently limited to about 6,000 acres of federal land, would be able to access about 21,000 acres.

The proposal would allow hunters to access La Sal Del Rey for the first time. During hunting days, La Sal Del Rey would close to the public.

If accepted, the proposal would expand hunting during the 2020-2021 hunting and sport fishing season.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is soliciting comments on the proposal at Regulations.gov.