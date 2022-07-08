FEMA Warns Hurricane Victims on False Contractors

WESLACO – Millions of people are impacted from not only Hurricane Harvey, but from Hurricane Irma as well.

Relief organizations including the Federal Emergency Management Agency are all tasked now with not only the cleanup, but also with rebuilding efforts.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to FEMA about the work they’re doing to help people in hurricane ravaged areas to recover.

FEMA representatives said they too are swamped with the work.

Deanna Frazier, FEMA media relations manager, said the agency is now working with outside agencies to help get the job done.

There is a broad range of positions available from customer to logistics to mechanical engineer. The work would only be temporary, but it will be full time.

“FEMA cannot do it all. And so that is the bottom line. So we need to contract with outside agencies and outside individuals to help us get our job done,” stated Frazier.

The public should beware of people or companies who say they are doing contract work with the government. Those phony job ads can often be found on Facebook.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on one last week. The post said FEMA was hiring a thousand people and offering $2,000 a week. That post turned out to be illegitimate.

If anyone is interested in applying for an official FEMA position, they can find a list of jobs on the FEMA website. They may also search for legitimate positions on the Texas Workforce Commission website, just type "FEMA" in the search engine to see job listings.