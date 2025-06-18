x

Feria de empleo en la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen

Workforce Solutions invita a la comunidad a participar de una feria de empleo para este sábado 21 de junio en la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen. 

Ubicación: 4001 N. 23rd St., McAllen.

Para más información sobre las oportunidades labores, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

