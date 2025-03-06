Final Four Trophy Tour makes stop in RGV as San Antonio prepares to host event for eighth time since 1998

The NCAA Men's Final Four is returning to the Alamodome in San Antonio this April.

This is the fifth time the Men's Final Four will be played in San Antonio since 1998 with the others coming in 1998, 2004, 2008, and 2018. The Women's Final Four has previously been held in San Antonio three times.

"It is such an enormous event," Men's Final Four San Antonio Local Organizing Committee member Mary Ullmann Japhet said. "It's second to the Super Bowl in terms of scale and scope. It is a wonderful honor to be able to host it."

The Final Four festivities will take place in San Antonio from April 4th to April 7th with the championship coming on the final day. The Men's Final Four Fan Fest with various basketball related activities for fans to enjoy in addition to NCAA March Madness Music Festival in which yet to be announced top artists are expected to perform for those in attendance.

Fans interested in attending to enjoy all the fun surrounding the Final Four can click here for more information.