Financial assistance available for veterans in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Veterans Service office is taking applications for the Broken Arrow Financial Assistance Grant.

The grant program offers financial assistance for things like rent and mortgage, emergency vehicle repairs, and adult care to veterans and their families living in Hidalgo County.

The grant is eligible for veterans in the county of all discharge types other than dishonorable.

For more information, visit www.hidalgocounty.us/2783/Broken-Arrow-Grant or call 956-292-7076.