Fire breaks out at Brownsville night club
A fire broke out at a Brownsville night club Sunday night.
The fire at Dos Hermanos on Jaime Zapata Avenue broke out at around 9:30 p.m.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about two hours.
No injuries were reported.
