Fire breaks out at Brownsville night club

3 hours 59 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, December 27 2021 Dec 27, 2021 December 27, 2021 5:19 AM December 27, 2021 in News

A fire broke out at a Brownsville night club Sunday night.

The fire at Dos Hermanos on Jaime Zapata Avenue broke out at around 9:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about two hours.

No injuries were reported.

