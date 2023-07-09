Fire marshal investigating structure fire in Brownsville

A structure fire in Brownsville is under investigation.

The fire occurred on 12th Street and Madison Street in front of the old Cameron County Courthouse building.

"The fire marshal and the arson investigator are going to be at step scene right now to make a determination, let us know if it is intentional or not," Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said.

Sandoval says the call for the fire came in at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The fire was put under control and did not post a danger to any surrounding areas.