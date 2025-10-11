First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 10, 2025

Calallen Wildcats > 77 Valley View Tigers 0

Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets 8 Mercedes Tigers > 42

Lyford Bulldogs 13 Raymondville BearKats > 20

Agua Dulce Longhorns > 55 Marine Military Leathernecks 21

CC Veterans Memorial Eagles > 28 Harlingen South Hawks 14

Rio Hondo Bobcats > 42 Falfurrias Jersey Bulls 13

Sharyland Rattlers 16 Mission Veterans Patriots > 28

Brownsville Pace Vikings 0 Brownsville Porter Cowboys > 7

La Villa Cardinals > 55 Woodsboro Eagles 0

San Benito Greyhounds > 34 Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles 13

Hidalgo Pirates 7 Tuloso-Midway Warriors > 55

Progreso Red Ants 0 San Diego Vaqueros > 61

Brownsville Rivera Raiders 0 Weslaco East Wildcats > 20

McAllen Bulldogs 21 McAllen Memorial Mustangs > 35

Santa Maria Cougars 7 Refugio Bobcats > 64

Mission Eagles 23 Palmview Lobos > 28

Santa Rosa Warriors > 40 Hebbronville Longhorns 16

PSJA North Raiders > 38 Donna Redskins 0

Edinburg Economedes Jaguars > 21 Edinburg North Cougars 14