First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 10, 2025

4 hours 19 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 11:00 PM October 10, 2025 in Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 is below:

Friday, Oct 10, 2025

Calallen Wildcats
 >77
Valley View Tigers
0
Final
Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
8
Mercedes Tigers
 >42
Final
Lyford Bulldogs
13
Raymondville BearKats
 >20
Final
Agua Dulce Longhorns
 >55
Marine Military Leathernecks
21
Final
CC Veterans Memorial Eagles
 >28
Harlingen South Hawks
14
Final
Rio Hondo Bobcats
 >42
Falfurrias Jersey Bulls
13
Final
Sharyland Rattlers
16
Mission Veterans Patriots
 >28
Final
Brownsville Pace Vikings
0
Brownsville Porter Cowboys
 >7
Final
La Villa Cardinals
 >55
Woodsboro Eagles
0
Final
San Benito Greyhounds
 >34
Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles
13
Final
Hidalgo Pirates
7
Tuloso-Midway Warriors
 >55
Final
Progreso Red Ants
0
San Diego Vaqueros
 >61
Final
Brownsville Rivera Raiders
0
Weslaco East Wildcats
 >20
Final
McAllen Bulldogs
21
McAllen Memorial Mustangs
 >35
Final
Santa Maria Cougars
7
Refugio Bobcats
 >64
Final
Mission Eagles
23
Palmview Lobos
 >28
Final
Santa Rosa Warriors
 >40
Hebbronville Longhorns
16
Final
PSJA North Raiders
 >38
Donna Redskins
0
Final
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
 >21
Edinburg North Cougars
14
Final
Donna North Chiefs
20
PSJA Memorial Wolverines
 >35
Final

